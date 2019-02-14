× “Corn-Fed” is author Melanie LaForce’s hilarious ode to growing up in the Midwest

Academic researcher, humorist and author Melanie LaForce joins Justin to discuss her book, “Corn-Fed: Cul-de-sacs, Keg Stands, and Coming of Age in the Midwest.” Dr. LaForce talks about coming to terms with being from the Midwest, how the Midwest is finally getting its due, why she wanted to write a book about growing up in the Midwest, being able to find the humor in uncomfortable moments, why having a job at Dairy Queen was an important part of her development, the challenge of finding relatable material and how writing the book offered her the opportunity to reconnect with some people that made an impact on her life. Buy the book here and follow Melanie on Twitter here.

