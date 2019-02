× Coach Jeremy Colliton on the power play: “We were close to turning the corner.”

Coach Jeremy Colliton joins the Steve Cochran for his weekly visit to talk about the matchup tonight vs the Devils. He said he’s just happy the team is playing well. He said it helps to have consistent, positive shifts which allows him to play Kane and Towes together. Coach also confirms that Crawford won’t be in net tonight but he’s been practicing and if he keeps improving we hope to see him on the ice.