City Club of Chicago: Deputy Governor Dan Hynes

Posted 5:02 PM, February 14, 2019, by , Updated at 04:58PM, February 14, 2019

Deputy Governor Dan Hynes speaks to the City Club of Chicago, February 14, 2019 (City Club of Chicago)

February 14, 2019

Digging Out of Illinois’ Fiscal Mess: Ideas and Solutions – Deputy Governor of the State of Illinois – Dan Hynes

Dan Hynes

Deputy Governor Dan Hynes oversees issues involving the state’s budget and economy for the Pritzker administration. Hynes most recently worked as a senior executive at UBS Asset Management in Chicago, following a distinguished 12-year career in public service as the Comptroller for the State of Illinois. Hynes was elected Comptroller in 1998 as the youngest state constitutional officer since World War II. He was re-elected in 2002 and 2006 by wide margins. In 2011, President Barack Obama named Hynes as the United States Observer to the International Fund for Ireland, which makes investments in Northern Ireland for the purpose of promoting peace and stability in the region. He received his Juris Doctor from the Loyola University School of Law and Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Notre Dame.

