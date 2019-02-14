× Bill and Wendy Full Show 2.14.19: My Funny Valentine

Today’s show guests include Grant Mulvey and Dean Richards! Happy Valentine’s Day folks! There is a big difference between the number of money men and women plan on spending this Valentine’s Day. We shared that info. Bill’s BFF and Chicago Blackhawks legend Grant Mulvey talks everything Blackhawks. And, our funny valentine, aka Dean Richards updates us on the mysterious #Bozo postcard story. He also reviews “Isn’t it Romantic”, “Alita: Death Angel”, and “Happy Death Day 2 U”.

