× Young Stracke All-Stars pluck, strum and sing on the Nocturnal Journal

Dave Hoekstra welcomes the Young Stracke All-Stars from the Old Town School of Folk Music into the Allstate Skyline Studio to show their stuff.

The band will be calling it quits after 11 years with a final show at Chicago’s legendary Hideout on February 16th. The performance also features Corky Siegel and Hippocampus Longsword. Tickets are available now.