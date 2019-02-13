A Boeing 747 of German Lufthansa airline lands at the international airport in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, March 15, 2018. Lufthansa will announce the best result of its history at the annual press conference on Thursday. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Travel Expert Johnny Jet: Lufthansa’s lawsuit is ridiculous
Travel Expert Johnny Jet tells John Williams why the hidden seat trick, otherwise known as making your layover your destination, is legal but can be banned by airlines. But he provides loopholes to passengers for being caught. That’s after Lufthansa sued one of its passengers who did exactly that.