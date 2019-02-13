× Top Five@5 (02/13/19): Rep. Ilhan Omar and Elliott Abrams trade verbal blows, President Trump doesn’t want another government shutdown, Jussie Smollett opens up to ABC News about his attack, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Wednesday, February 13th, 2019:

Rep. Ilhan Omar and Venezuela envoy Elliott Abrams got into a heated exchange during a hearing on America’s military role for Venezuela. President Trump is still unclear on whether he would sign the bipartisan spending agreement being floated through Congress to avert another government shutdown. ‘Empire’ star Jussie Smollett sat down with ABC News’ Robin Roberts to talk about the attack that happened to him in Chicago. Presidential hopeful Kamala Harris opens up about her marijuana use, and more!

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!