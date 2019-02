× There Are Millions Of Cars on The Road, But How Many Have Open Recalls?

According to the Consumer Federation of America, there are an estimated 70 million recalled cars out on the road. Steve Grzanich discussed the surprising numbers with Jack Gillis (Executive Director at The Consumer Federation of America) who explained how these recalled cars are still on the road and how you can find out if your car is in the recall category or not along with what to do if it is.