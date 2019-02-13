× The Wintrust Business Lunch 2/13/19: Live From The Chicago Auto Show! Dave Sloan, Samantha Bingham, Terry Savage and Juley Blackley

The Wintrust Business Lunch is live from the Chicago Auto Show! Up first Steve Bertrand talks to Dave Sloan, President and General Manager of The Chicago Auto Show joins the show to talk about the changes in the Auto Show industry, and changes in fuel efficiency. Then later Samantha Bingham, the Coordinator at Chicago Area Clean Cities, joins Steve to talk about clean-vehicle technologies and diesel emissions. Terry Savage also joins the show to discuss consumer prices and how they could creep up. Then finally to wrap up the show Steve talks to Juley Blackley Communications Manager at iSeeCars.com about the value of cars and why it may be wiser to purchase a car 1 year used vehicle rather than brand new right off the lot.