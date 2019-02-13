The WGN Radio crew goes all out for the White Sox amateur pitching challenge

Posted 2:33 PM, February 13, 2019, by , Updated at 02:32PM, February 13, 2019

The crew post pitching: Carm, Pete, Sandberg and Hoge

The White Sox marked the first day of spring training and single-game tickets going on sale with an amateur pitching competition at Guaranteed Rate Field.  WGN Sports Mark Carman and Adam Hoge joined Bill and Wendy over the phone to talk about the steep competition there.

