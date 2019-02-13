× The Opening Bell 2/13/19: The Infrastructure Conversation in Chicago is On The Rise

The shutdown of the northbound Lake Shore Drive bridge this week cause a lot of headaches, but Steve Grzanich wondered if this was just scratching the surface of the issue for infrastructure in Chicago. Mary Wisniewski (Transportation Reporter at The Chicago Tribune) shared her input on the situation, what other areas of concern are, and how the increase in our gas tax could help provide the funds for fixing concerning structures. Jack Gillis (Executive Director at The Consumer Federation of America) then shed some light on the number of recalled cars that are out on the road right now and some ideas about how car makers can help avoid poor handling of recalls in the future.