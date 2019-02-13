× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 02.13.19: 2019 Chicago Auto Show, last-minute Valentine’s Date, Mars Oppy

John Williams is live from the 2019 Chicago Auto Show. He wants to know how the Cubs cable TV deal with Sinclair affects you. You text in with your troubles. Then, John sits down with Chicago Tribune Restaurant Critic Phil Vettel, who shares some last-minute tips for one of the biggest dining out nights of the year. Then, Chicago Auto Show Chairman Ray Scarpelli tells John what some of the most popular cars are nowadays, and about some of the attractions at McCormick Place this year. Plus, Travel Expert Johnny Jet walks John through some loopholes to circumvent airline policies that would hinder customers from doing the hidden seat trick, for which Lufthansa is suing one of its passengers. Finally, John grieves over the conclusion of the Mars Oppy mission.