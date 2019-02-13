The John Williams NewsClick: Cubs on cable TV

Posted 5:11 PM, February 13, 2019, by , Updated at 05:09PM, February 13, 2019

Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez (9) runs as he hits a one-run double against the Colorado Rockies during the eighth inning of the National League wild-card playoff baseball game, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.