× Steve Dale: Show Your Pet Some Love This Valentine’s Day

Nothing says “I love you” more than a visit from noted pet expert Steve Dale. Steve talks about the outcome of the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, ways to spend Valentine’s Day with your pet, why President Trump isn’t a dog person, Jane Goodall, and much more.

