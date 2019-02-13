Sean Casten: My Top 3 Priorities are Climate Change, Climate Change and Climate Change.”

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR HUMAN RIGHTS CAMPAIGN - Democratic candidate Sean Casten for Illinois' 6th Congressional District after being endorsed by Human Rights Campaign President Chad Griffin (not pictured) at the Sierra Club on Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018 in Chicago. (John Konstantaras/AP Images for Human Rights Campaign)

Sean Casten joins the Steve Cochran Show to talk about his 3 top priorities: Climate Change, Climate Change and Climate Change.   He offers his option on the Green New Deal and how he sees it affecting us.  For more information on the Green New Deal you can look HERE.

