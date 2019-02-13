Roe Conn Full Show (02/13/19): Tom Skilling gives you the mid-week forecast, Emmy Award winner Mark DeCarlo joins us in studio, a Top Five@5 you won’t believe, and more…

Posted 7:02 PM, February 13, 2019, by , Updated at 06:59PM, February 13, 2019

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Colombian President Ivan Duque in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

On the Wednesday edition of The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes, WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley joins the gang to talk about the story of new numbers from the Illinois Gaming Board that show fewer people visiting and gambling at the state’s 10 formerly floating betting barges. Emmy Award winner Mark DeCarlo joins us in studio. Tom Skilling gives us the latest weather forecast, a Top Five@5 you won’t believe, and more!

