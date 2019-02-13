× Processed foods may kill ya!

Eating heavily processed foods can lead to a higher risk of death, according to a new study. Scientists in France analyzed the diet of more than 44,000 middle-aged adults over a roughly eight-year period and found that a 10% increase in the proportion of ultra-processed food consumption was linked to a 14% increase in the risk of mortality. Dr. Kevin Most from Northwestern Medicine joins Roe and Anna to talk about this study.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!