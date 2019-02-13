× Powell: Spring Training Notebook Day 1 — Pitchers And Catchers Report; MachadoWatch Continues

By Kevin Powell

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Are the Sox going to sign Machado? No surprise here: the majority of Wednesday’s early conversation in the White Sox clubhouse was about, you guessed it, Manny Machado.

“I’ve dealt with free agency, and even with my best friends I don’t talk to about (free agency),” Jon Jay said. “It’s a private matter and you never know what’s going to happen. There’s a lot of emotion involved. You know you don’t want to report one thing, and the next day it goes away or whatever. So, like I said from the beginning, Manny is a heck of a player, great work ethic. He’ll do tremendous things for a team but Manny is going to do what’s best for Manny and his family.”

Machado’s brother-in-law, Yonder Alonso, had this to say about the top two free agents remaining unsigned: “We can sit down and have a talk for hours about it, but hopefully this will get cleared up. And guys will get what they deserve and go play and win some games for their teams.”

Alonso and Jay occupy the first two lockers on the west side of the clubhouse, the third locker is empty. Jay joked that he always demands extra space next to his locker.

It could just be a coincidence, but the vacant locker stood out to just about anyone roaming the clubhouse.

RICK HAHN GIVES A KOPECH UPDATE

Michael Kopech threw about 25 pitches on flat ground. That was the extent of his on-field workout.

“Michael is exactly where he should be right now,” Hahn said. “As I mentioned at SoxFest, I think the biggest challenge for him is going to be sort of the mental side of it, and perhaps boredom for a lack of a better description. Physically he’s in a very good spot, mentally we’ve got to keep him in a good spot.”

So far, so good on Kopech’s recovery.

JAMES McCANN READY TO WORK

New catcher James McCann had an interesting perspective when asked about helping young pitchers along.

“That’s important. I had that when I was a rookie coming up. I was catching Verlander and Scherzer and David Price, so it was kind of the opposite. I had Cy Young’s that were teaching me how to look at scouting reports, how to gameplan, and how to do that kind of stuff.”

McCann has certainly been around some incredible talent. Maybe it’ll rub off on the Sox young staff.

