The White Sox were giving lucky fans a change to win a trip to spring training if they threw the fastest pitch. While the WGN Radio staff wasn’t eligible, we still wanted to put a few of our best to the test. Mary Sandberg Boyle, Adam Hoge, Mark Carman and Pete Zimmerman all braved the windy 22 degree weather to pitch their hearts out. Adam Hoge threw 53 mph, Carm and Pete threw 52 mph and Sandberg threw a respectable 48 mph. Now lets see who has a sore arm tomorrow?
Photos: Sandberg, Adam Hoge Mark Carman and Pete compete for fastest pitch at Guaranteed Rate Field home of the Chicago White Sox
