Photos: Sandberg, Adam Hoge Mark Carman and Pete compete for fastest pitch at Guaranteed Rate Field home of the Chicago White Sox

Posted 1:55 PM, February 13, 2019, by , Updated at 01:53PM, February 13, 2019

The White Sox were giving lucky fans a change to win a trip to spring training if they threw the fastest pitch.  While the WGN Radio staff wasn’t eligible, we still wanted to put a few of our best to the test.  Mary Sandberg Boyle, Adam Hoge, Mark Carman and Pete Zimmerman all braved the windy 22 degree weather to pitch their hearts out.  Adam Hoge threw 53 mph, Carm and Pete threw 52 mph and Sandberg threw a respectable 48 mph.  Now lets see who has a sore arm tomorrow?

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.