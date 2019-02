× Lilly Smartelli is marrying her best friend on Valentine’s Day…her dog

After receiving a diagnosis of pulmonary fibrosis, Lilly Smartelli decided to tie the knot with her one true love: her faithful dog Bernie.

She joins Dave Hoekstra by phone to talk about her new book,“The $5 Dog Wedding”, and why she chose to wed her beloved pooch.

A portion of the proceeds from the book will go to Donate Life America, an organization seeking to increase the number of donated organs for those that need them.