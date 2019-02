× Kathy Hart and Mark Carman prepare for Valentines Days with Special guest KiKi Luthringshausen | 02.13.19

Tonight with Kathy Hart and Mark Carman special guest KiKi Luthringshausen joins the studio and she bears some sweet treats and Valentine’s Day idea for the not so prepared couples.

Plus Kathy and Mark share past Valentine’s day fails and a button that notifies your partner when you’re feeling especially hot.