Getting Back to the Basics Using Kinetic Bridging

February 13, 2019

Erika Blake, Cara Lindell and Jen Zanotti

What is Kinetic Bridging exactly? Find out with the Kinetic Konnections Crew, as they share how they access and restore the basic physics of being and living so you can thrive! Cara Lindell, Founder and Ceo, and Erika Blake, Kinetic Bridging Specialist & OT, explain the science, mission, and stories of how this tool has helped change people’s lives. Learn more at www.kinetickonnections.com.

