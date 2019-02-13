× Bill and Wendy Full Show 2.13.19: Here’s the pitch

Today’s show guests include Steve Dale, Dane Neal, Mark Carman, and Adam Hoge. Wendy’s birthday was yesterday. She tells the gang all about her eventful night. Certified animal behavior consultant & noted pet expert Steve Dale dropped by to discuss the Westminster Dog Show and how to choose the right Valentine’s Day gifts for your pet. Dane Neal joined us from Daytona Beach, FL for the Daytona 500. He talks about the latest when it comes to the Great American Race and alternative Valentine’s Day ideas for couples and families. Last but not least, Mark Carman and Adam Hoge call in from Guaranteed Rate to tell us how the White Sox amateur pitching competition is going!

