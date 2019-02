× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 2.13.19: Chow Down

Today on the bonus hour, Bill and Wendy talk about great Valentine’s Day deals to buy yourself…and others of course! They also discuss the El Chapo verdict, Bill Cosby’s new life in prison, NYC Fashion Week, and much more.

