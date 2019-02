× 2019 Chicago Auto Show Chairman Ray Scarpelli gives you the skinny on this year’s exhibition

2019 Chicago Auto Show Chairman Ray Scarpelli joins John Williams the types of cars that are most popular, and about some of their demographics. Ray talks about one of the thrilling attractions at the auto show at McCormick Place this year. And, he shares about one of the cars’ features, which hinders its driver from falling asleep at the wheel.