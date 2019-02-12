The Chicago White Sox logo is painted behind home plate at U.S. Cellular Field before a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2016, in Chicago. U.S. Cellular Field will become known as Guaranteed Rate Field starting in November. The team and the mortgage company announced a 13-year naming rights deal on Wednesday. The ballpark has been named U.S. Cellular Field since 2003 after being called new Comiskey Park from 1991 to 2002. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
White Sox will host amateur pitching challenge at Guaranteed Rate Field
As pitchers and catchers report for spring training and single-game tickets go on sale, the Chicago White Sox will host an amateur pitching competition at Guaranteed Rate Field Wednesday to test the arms of 100 amateur pitchers. The person who throws the fastest pitch wins a trip to spring training at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Ariz. Brooks Boyer, Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing for the White Sox joins Roe & Anna to give more details on how you can participate.