White Sox will host amateur pitching challenge at Guaranteed Rate Field

As pitchers and catchers report for spring training and single-game tickets go on sale, the Chicago White Sox will host an amateur pitching competition at Guaranteed Rate Field Wednesday to test the arms of 100 amateur pitchers. The person who throws the fastest pitch wins a trip to spring training at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Ariz. Brooks Boyer, Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing for the White Sox joins Roe & Anna to give more details on how you can participate.

