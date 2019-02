× WGN Radio’s Pete McMurray and Dani Atkins of Arthur Murray Dance Studio: “I’m a dancer, John”

WGN Radio’s Pete McMurray joins John Williams to talk about how he has learned to dance the tango with his dance partner, Dani Atkins, at the Arthur Murray Dance Studio in Lakeview. He is preparing for the Dancing with the Chicago Celebrities competition in March, which John competed in last year. Donate to Pete’s team today!