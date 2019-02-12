× Trial Of Hippocrates

We kicked off tonight’s episode of Andrea Chicago with a mix of judges and laywers who will be participating in the National Hellenic Museum 6th annual NHM Trial Series Event – The Trial of Hippocrates. Andrea is joined in studio with President of the Museum, Dr. Laura Calamos, Lawyers; Bob Clifford, Tinos Diamantatos and Christina Faklis Adai as well as Judge; Anna Demacopoulos. The Trial of Hippocrates will be an evening of compelling and timely debate by reputable lawyers with proceedings and decisions by notable judges and jurors. Guests are invited to participate by exploring the arguments of each side and submitting their guilty or not guilty vote to literally tip the scale and make their verdict heard. The event will take place on Wednesday, February 20 from 6:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at The Harris Theater for Music and Dance, 205 East Randolph Drive.

For more information go to nationalhellenicmuseum.org.