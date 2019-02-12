× Top Five@5 (02/12/19): Sen. Richard Burr says his patience is wearing thin with Michael Cohen, President Trump calls on Rep. Omar to resign from Congress, Mark Kelly announces he’s running for Senate, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Tuesday, February 12th, 2019:

Senate Intel Committee Chair Sen. Richard Burr spoke to reporters and says his patience is wearing thin with President Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen. President Trump called on Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) to resign for her remarks on Israel that were criticized as anti-semetic. Former astronaut, Mark Kelly announced that he’s running for Senate in Arizona. Michael Jordan talked to reporters ahead of All-Star weekend, which happens to fall on his birthday, and more!

