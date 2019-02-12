× The Wintrust Business Lunch 2/12/19: Batteries Are Getting Smaller, Information Architecture is All Around Us & The Prosperity Paradox

Money is flowing today and Wall Street is happy about it. Steve Bertrand and Jon Najarian caught up to see what the biggest movers and shakers are in the economy this week including Chicago’s very own airplane manufacturer, Boeing. Claire Bushey jumped on the show to check in on the direction of the battery market that is being funded in our own backyard, Niketa Jhaveri is explaining the basics of how information is incorporated into our real world as the digital world becomes more prevalent, and Kelly Leonard shared a conversation he had on Getting To Yes And… about how to better help third world countries.