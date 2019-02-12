× The Patti Vasquez Show | Mayoral Candidate Paul Vallas, Chicago Clarinet Ensemble, post- State of the Union predictions and more | 02.12.19

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show:

Founder Rose Sperrazza and Jennifer Petkus from the Chicago Clarinet Ensemble joins us in the studio to preview what’s to come for the ensemble’s live performance in our Allstate performance studio.

Early voting has begun and with about two weeks left before official voting, Mayoral Candidate Paul Vallas joins us in the studio and gives us the scoop on his campaign and what he plans to change in Chicago.

Listeners call in to play “Is it legal?” Can you guess what peculiar laws are legal?

Our friend Paul Farahvar joins the conversation.

Plus, we’re talking Grammy’s, State of the Union, and our listeners tell us something good.