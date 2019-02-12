The Opening Bell 2/12/19: New and Continuing Food Trends in 2019

Posted 6:27 AM, February 12, 2019, by , Updated at 06:26AM, February 12, 2019

An Assortment of Firecake Donuts

Food trends ebb and flow throughout the year, but there are always some that are pillars that stick around to help shape the markets. Steve Grzanich sat down to feel the pulse of the restaurant business with Doug Roth (Founder and President of Playground Hospitality) and Jonathan Fox (President and Owners of 3Sixty Dining Intelligence and Owner of Firecake Donuts). Business then was focused on in a different more human light with Kyle M.K. (Author of “The Economics of Emotion: How To Build a Business Everyone Will Love“) who sees that people will always be more important than data.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.