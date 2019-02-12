The Opening Bell 2/12/19: New and Continuing Food Trends in 2019
Food trends ebb and flow throughout the year, but there are always some that are pillars that stick around to help shape the markets. Steve Grzanich sat down to feel the pulse of the restaurant business with Doug Roth (Founder and President of Playground Hospitality) and Jonathan Fox (President and Owners of 3Sixty Dining Intelligence and Owner of Firecake Donuts). Business then was focused on in a different more human light with Kyle M.K. (Author of “The Economics of Emotion: How To Build a Business Everyone Will Love“) who sees that people will always be more important than data.