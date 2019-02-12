× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 02.12.19: Trump will “Finish the wall,” doing the tango, being sued for missing your flight

John Williams goes over what was highlighted in President Trump’s rally last night in Texas. Listeners chime in with their interpretations of the evening. Then, WGN Radio’s own Pete McMurray joins the show to describe how he’s learning the tango from his dance partner, Dani Atkins, of the Arthur Murray Dance Studio. You can donate to his team here! Plus, John and Jen express their shared relief over the reopened Northbound lanes of Lake Shore Drive. Finally, John discusses the lawsuit Lufthansa filed against a passenger who seemingly didn’t do anything wrong when he missed his flight.