× The Economics of Emotion: How To Build A Business Everyone Will Love

We live in a world of data and gathering knowledge from it, but Kyle M.K. (Author of “The Economics of Emotion: How To Build a Business Everyone Will Love“) explained to Steve Grzanich that people’s emotions will always be the most important factor. The two discussed the new book that focused on the companies that are balancing this data/emotion relationship well with customers and what changes might come from it all.