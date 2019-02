× Steve Cochran Full Show 02.12.19: Dense fog

The weather is treacherous but we were here and ready to keep you entertained. John Da Cosse hung out all morning. Dean Richards is so excited about the Bozo special on WGN-TV. Kathleen Madigan joined the show to talk about her love of hotdog and angels. We met an amazing Kid of the Week Emma and Steve tried to figure out how the Amazon Go store works.