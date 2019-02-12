× Roe Conn Full Show (02/12/19): El Chapo found guilty on all counts, the Chicago White Sox host an amateur pitching challenge at Guaranteed Rate Field, a Top Five@5 you won’t believe, and more…

On the Tuesday edition of The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes, WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley gives us the latest developments in the guilty verdict in the El Chapo case. After yesterday’s emergency bridge repair on the north-bound Lake Shore Drive…James Sweeney, President of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150 joins us and says that the state needs to focus on its infrastructure. A Top Five@5 you won’t believe, and more!

