Roe Conn Full Show (02/12/19): El Chapo found guilty on all counts, the Chicago White Sox host an amateur pitching challenge at Guaranteed Rate Field, a Top Five@5 you won’t believe, and more…

Posted 6:58 PM, February 12, 2019, by , Updated at 06:55PM, February 12, 2019

In this courtroom drawing, defendant Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, second from left, listens to the judge while staring at the jury as the verdict is read in his drug trafficking trail, Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019 in New York. The notorious Mexican drug lord was convicted of drug-trafficking charges, Tuesday. Seated at the defense table, from left are, an interpreter, Guzman, and defense attorneys William Purpura and Eduardo Balarezo. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)

On the Tuesday edition of The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes, WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley gives us the latest developments in the guilty verdict in the El Chapo case. After yesterday’s emergency bridge repair on the north-bound Lake Shore Drive…James Sweeney, President of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150 joins us and says that the state needs to focus on its infrastructure. A Top Five@5 you won’t believe, and more!

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.