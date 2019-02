× Qari & Mulatto Beats | Making music together, the release of ‘Operation Hennessy’, and more

This week we spoke to Qari & Mulatto Beats about making music together their entire careers, the release of Operation Hennessy on Feb. 13, and the prospect of Qari & Mulatto’s follow up to ‘Space Jam.’

Stay connected with The Cornerstore on Twitter, Instagram,and Soundcloud!