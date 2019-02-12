Nick Digilio 02.12.19: Super Bowl Commercials, Old School Movie Palaces, Favorite Children’s Shows

Posted 7:53 AM, February 12, 2019

Nick Digilio (photo by Glenn Kaupert)

Hour 1:
+ Show Start
+ Olive Garden Breadstick Bouquets
+ Changes to the Oscars
+ Super Bowl Commercials with Chicago Tribune’s Steve Johnson

Hour 2:
+ Old School Classic Movie Theaters

Hour 3:
+ Old School Classic Movie Theaters concluded
+ 50th Anniversary of H.R. Pufnstuf
+ Favorite Children’s TV Shows

Hour 4:
+ Favorite Children’s TV Shows concluded

