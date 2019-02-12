× Nick Digilio 02.12.19: Super Bowl Commercials, Old School Movie Palaces, Favorite Children’s Shows

Hour 1:

+ Show Start

+ Olive Garden Breadstick Bouquets

+ Changes to the Oscars

+ Super Bowl Commercials with Chicago Tribune’s Steve Johnson

Hour 2:

+ Old School Classic Movie Theaters

Hour 3:

+ Old School Classic Movie Theaters concluded

+ 50th Anniversary of H.R. Pufnstuf

+ Favorite Children’s TV Shows

Hour 4:

+ Favorite Children’s TV Shows concluded

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)