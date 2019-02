× Mayor Rahm Emanuel: I Owe The Public The Honesty

Mayor Rahm Emanuel joins Steve Cochran in studio to talk about the local and political landscape. Mayor Emanuel talks about why he isn’t running for mayor, the frustration from not getting Amazon headquarters and any potential regrets he’s had from his time in office. Later on, Mayor Emanuel talks about his experiences with former Presidents Obama and Clinton; and even talks about the infamous Arby’s incident where he lost part of his finger.