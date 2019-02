× Jon Hansen on what you should know about Chicago’s bridges

In light of the LSD Bridge Emergency, Bill and Wendy welcome Jon Hansen (The Jam & WGN Radio) to the show to talk about how Chicago’s drawbridge system work, IDOT’s bridge inspection program, the future of Chicago’s infrastructure plan, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.