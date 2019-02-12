× Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman guilty on all counts

The Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman was found guilty of crimes spanning more than a quarter of a century, during which prosecutors said he smuggled more than 200 tons of cocaine into the United States. Former DEA Deputy Administrator Jack Riley joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss just how much influence “El Chapo” had on Chicago’s drug underworld.

