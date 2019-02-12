FILE - This Feb. 22, 2014 file photo shows Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, the head of Mexico's Sinaloa Cartel, being escorted to a helicopter in Mexico City following his capture in the beach resort town of Mazatlan. Newly unsealed documents in the U.S. case against the Mexican drug lord say that witnesses have described him having sex with minors. According to papers unsealed Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, one witness told authorities that Joaquin Guzman had him drug girls as young as 13 before Guzman had sex with them in the late 2000s in Mexico. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo, File)
Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman guilty on all counts
The Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman was found guilty of crimes spanning more than a quarter of a century, during which prosecutors said he smuggled more than 200 tons of cocaine into the United States. Former DEA Deputy Administrator Jack Riley joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss just how much influence “El Chapo” had on Chicago’s drug underworld.