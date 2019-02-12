× Cochran’s Kid of the Week: Emma G.

Emma is trying to raise money for the Animal House Shelter. She wants to get a bench for the house so they have some place to sit when they come to volunteer to help with the cats. She has been a cat lover since she was little and until last year couldn’t have one because of allergies, but her dad is now on allergy medicine so she could have Penny, her cat. Between going to school where she does Chinese in the morning and English in the afternoon, she is in gymnastics a minimum of 3 days a week and does art classes. For a $10 donation she will be raffling off an “original” Emma painting and maybe more than one. She is just an all around great kid that will go far! You can donate to Emma’s cause HERE.