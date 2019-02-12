× Bridget Carey previews New York Toy Fair 2019

It’s Tech Tuesday! And as always, Bill and Wendy are joined on the phone by their tech-savvy pal, Bridget Carey. We’re a couple of days away from the Toy Fair in New York! Bridget gives us a sneak-peak of what to expect from the fair. They also talk about deep fake videos, what Amazon’s Eero acquisition means for its smart home strategy, and much more.

