Dylan Strome joined the Steve Cochran Show for Breakfast with the Blackhawk. He said that the team comeback rested after the break and that the systems Coach Colliton has implemented have been working. He said he loved having his parents in town and he was happy he played well. He said that even though they liked visiting Arizona the loved Chicago. He also said he loves to play golf in the summer.