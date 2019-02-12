Bill and Wendy Full Show 2.12.19: Happy Birthday, Wendy!

Posted 2:09 PM, February 12, 2019, by , Updated at 02:07PM, February 12, 2019

Bill and Wendy in the new Allstate Skyline Studio! (WGN Radio)

The Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder Show for February 12, 2019:

Today’s show guests include Bridget Carey, Dr. Harville Hendrix, Dr. Helen LaKelly Hunt, and Jon Hansen. It’s Wendy’s birthday and she’s got some plans for this evening. Bill and Wendy talk about the closure of northbound Lake Shore Drive, Toy Fair 2019, getting the love that you want, and much more.

