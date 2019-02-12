× Andrea’s Chicago features The National Hellenic Museum Hosts 6th NHM Trial Series Event, The Fairy Godmother of Dating: Bela Gandhi, 2019 Chicago Auto Show, All Childish Things and MORE!

We kicked off tonight’s episode of Andrea Chicago with a mix of judges and laywers who will be participating in the National Hellenic Museum 6th annual NHM Trial Series Event – The Trial of Hippocrates. Andrea is joined in studio with President of the Museum, Dr. Laura Calamos, Lawyers; Bob Clifford, Tinos Diamantatos and Christina Faklis Adai as well as Judge; Anna Demacopoulos. The Trial of Hippocrates will be an evening of compelling and timely debate by reputable lawyers with proceedings and decisions by notable judges and jurors. Guests are invited to participate by exploring the arguments of each side and submitting their guilty or not guilty vote to literally tip the scale and make their verdict heard. The event will take place on Wednesday, February 20 from 6:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at The Harris Theater for Music and Dance, 205 East Randolph Drive.

Next on the show we are joined with the one and only fairy godmother of dating, Bela Gandhi. With Valentines Day right around the corner this president and founder of The Smart Dating Academy gives listeners all the best advice and tip for how to make your Valentines Day an unforgettable one.

On the latter half of the show we are joined on air with the Senior Director of Communications for the 2019 Chicago Auto Show, Mark Bilek. Listen in as Mark tells us everything we need to know about this years auto show and what we should expect. Also listen as Andrea tells listeners all about her experience at the auto show.

To close out the show Andrea is joined with two of the stars to First Folio Theatre’s production of Joseph Zettelmaier’s hilarious contemporary comedy heist, ALL CHILDISH THINGS. Actors Alberto Mendoza, and Bobby Richard tells us all about the the nonstop laughs the show brings upon viewers, how they began theatre careers and so much more. ALL CHILDISH THINGS will be running from January 23 through February 24.

