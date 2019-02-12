× Andrea Darlas is joined by Members of the First Folio Theatre’s All Childish Things Cast

Andrea is joined with two of the stars to First Folio Theatre’s production of Joseph Zettelmaier’s hilarious contemporary comedy heist, All Childish Things. Actors Alberto Mendoza, and Bobby Richard tells us all about the the nonstop laughs the show brings upon viewers, how they began theatre careers and so much more. ALL CHILDISH THINGS will be running from January 23 through February 24.

To learn more about the show or get tickets go to firstfolio.org.