After Hours with Rick Kogan: Jamie O'Reilly, Mob Boss Murder & a tale of two Mamets

Tonight on the show, Rick is in the studio with Jamie O’Reilly as she shares stories from her lively childhood, musical career, and more. Then, author Neil Gordon talks about his new book, “Tony Accardo is Joe Batters: Mob Boss Murderer, the Untold Story.” Rick concludes the show with writer Blake Levinson who reads a story about his encounter with David and Bob Mamet.

