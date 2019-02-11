× Wintrust Business Lunch 2/11/19: The Airbnb For Land, Ethical A.I. & Real Estate Advice For Chicagoans

As our population and cities continue to grow, open land is what many people are are seeking to fulfill their outdoor hobbies when they have free time. Steve Bertrand and Katherine Davis kicked off the show with one of the latest companies making noise out of 1871 (PrivateAcre) along with a number of of tech business stories. Cat Zakrzewski then looked ahead to our future that will almost certainly involve artificial intelligence and how to put ethical guidelines around it, and Ilyce Glink gave those under the age of 35 some real estate advice: buy your first home.