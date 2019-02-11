× WGN Radio Theatre #361: The Jack Benny Program & Boston Blackie

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on February 10, 2019. First episode of the night is: “The Jack Benny Program: Jack’s Birthday” Starring: Jack Benny; (02-11-51). For our final episode of the night we have: “Boston Blackie: Blackie Shoots A Night Watchman” Starring: Dick Kollmar. (06-11-47).

